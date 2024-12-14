Previous
Next
Lucy & her babies by mariaostrowski
Photo 4721

Lucy & her babies

Our latest fosters. This mama and her 4 babies were in a shelter in El Centro and were scheduled to be euthanized today. By pulling them and putting them in an at home foster situation, they have time to decompress and find their fur-ever homes.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact