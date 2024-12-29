Previous
Oma's Christmas Cactus by mariaostrowski
Oma's Christmas Cactus

I can't even remember the last time I watered this plant. But my mother in law loved it and it blooms every year reminding me how much she loved it! It makes me so happy with it's beautiful bright blooms.
Maria Ostrowski

