Smoky Skies by mariaostrowski
Photo 4761

Smoky Skies

The Border Fire reached 6,600 acres. So grateful rain is coming!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13
1305% complete

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope all is okay.
January 29th, 2025  
