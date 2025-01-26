Previous
Next
90th Celebration by mariaostrowski
Photo 4763

90th Celebration

The family gathered to celebrate what would have been my father's 90th birthday.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact