Previous
Cesaria Evora Orchestra by mariaostrowski
Photo 4795

Cesaria Evora Orchestra

Cesária Évora was a Cape Verdean singer known for singing morna, a genre of music from Cape Verde, in her native Cape Verdean Creole. Her songs were often devoted to themes of love, homesickness, nostalgia, and the history of the Cape Verdean people. My brother and I saw her perform at UCSD in the early 1990s. She passed away in 2011 many came together to pay tribute. A Tribute to the Barefoot Diva, and The Cesária Évora Orchestra was created. This tribute to the “Barefoot Diva” featured some of Cape Verde’s greatest voices, including Elida Almeida, Teófilo Chantre, Lucibela, and Ceuzany, alongside band members from Évora’s band.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or my and my family and...
1313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact