Cesaria Evora Orchestra

Cesária Évora was a Cape Verdean singer known for singing morna, a genre of music from Cape Verde, in her native Cape Verdean Creole. Her songs were often devoted to themes of love, homesickness, nostalgia, and the history of the Cape Verdean people. My brother and I saw her perform at UCSD in the early 1990s. She passed away in 2011 many came together to pay tribute. A Tribute to the Barefoot Diva, and The Cesária Évora Orchestra was created. This tribute to the “Barefoot Diva” featured some of Cape Verde’s greatest voices, including Elida Almeida, Teófilo Chantre, Lucibela, and Ceuzany, alongside band members from Évora’s band.