Treasure

First released in 2019 as the debut expression from Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities, MIDSUMMER SOLSTICE quickly became my absolutely favorite gin. I was sad when it went away (as limited editions do) I recently found out they did a re-release for the holidays in 2024. I quickly went out and bought a case! I am so very happy to have my favorite gin on hand again for special occasions!