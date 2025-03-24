Andes Peruvian Cuisine

Previous
We tried a new Peruvian place tonight as a treat. It was fantastic. The ceviche and anticuchos were really good. Jennie enjoyed her Lomo Saltado. The Picarones were a perfect way to end the meal!
