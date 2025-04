Independent Bookstore Day

I absolutely LOVE Independent bookstore day EVERY SINGLE YEAR!! I love that San Diego makes a HUGE deal out of it and there is a whole weekend dedicated to the celebration of independent book stores. Frankly, the book community in this town does a lot all year long to celebrate libraries and independent book shops, this is just like our Christmas. I managed only 9 of 14 stores on the first day this year. Still a good haul and I will make it to all 14 stores this weekend!