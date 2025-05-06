Previous
Next
Iris Approved by mariaostrowski
Photo 4865

Iris Approved

My mom had a small fall so I set up a bed downstairs in case the stairs were too much for her at the end of the day. Iris is just making sure the bed is ok.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
1333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact