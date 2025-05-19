Previous
Next
La Casa de Picarones by mariaostrowski
Photo 4878

La Casa de Picarones

Arriving in La Punta we HAD TO go for Picarones and THE ONLY place to get the BEST Picarones is La Casa e Picarones.
SO DELICIOUS!!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
1339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact