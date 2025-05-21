Previous
La Muralla by mariaostrowski
Photo 4880

La Muralla

After visiting the Basilica of San Francisco and the Crypt La Muralla is an excellent choice for lunch, one of the best Lomo Saltado in town!
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
