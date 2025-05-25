Astrid y Gaston

FROM THEIR WEBSITE:

This is a love story. Astrid and Gastón met in Paris while studying culinary arts. They not only fell in love, but also embraced the same dream: to own their own restaurant.



Then they returned to Lima and in 1994 they opened the doors of Astrid & Gastón in an old mansion in Miraflores, on Cantuarias Street.



At first, their approach had a clear French influence, but they soon began to look more inward and at the magic of Peru: its diversity, its products, its cuisine, its stories.



Thus, the dream grew, and thanks to the efforts of an entire generation of chefs and producers, the world also fell in love with Peruvian cuisine.



In 2013, they moved to the historic Casa Hacienda Moreyra in San Isidro, a 17th-century country residence.



Today, the beauty of its rooms and patios inspires the joy of the entire team led by Astrid, and the creativity of contemporary Peruvian cuisine makes for a magical experience for its visitors.



The restaurant is a distinguished member of Relais & Châteaux. It has also received numerous accolades, including Best Restaurant in Latin America and being among the 15 best in the world in 2013 according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.



However, Astrid & Gastón's greatest pride is being internationally recognized for its contribution to the dissemination of Peruvian cuisine, its products, and Peru's cultural richness.