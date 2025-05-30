Previous
Next
White Coat Ceremony by mariaostrowski
Photo 4889

White Coat Ceremony

So proud of my nephew Bryan. He is at the University of Miami and tonight was his White Coat ceremony.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
1339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact