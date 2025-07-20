Previous
Next
A Place to Relax by mariaostrowski
Photo 4940

A Place to Relax

I have enjoyed updating the house at La Sombra and creating areas to sit and relax. I particularly like this small shaded area in the backyard
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
1356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact