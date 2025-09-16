Previous
Next
Noel by mariaostrowski
Photo 4998

Noel

I am so grateful for this beautiful friend of mine. She came to visit for a week at I time I REALLY needed a good friend. 39 years of friendship and going strong.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
1369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact