And So It Goes by mariaostrowski
And So It Goes

I knew the day was coming and I was not looking forward to it. But when your friend of 35 years says "I will absolutely be there for you" you let her shave your head when cancer finally takes your hair. Cancer Sucks, Friends are a Blessing!!
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
