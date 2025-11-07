Previous
Peru Tree by mariaostrowski
Peru Tree

I usually put up anywhere from 3 - 9 trees each year. Not sure what my total will be this year, but it is slow moving. All the ornaments on this tree came from my travels to Peru to visit family. I LOVE how colorful it is.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

