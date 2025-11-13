Iris Flashing her Middle Finger

We have a sibling group text and there is all sorts of fabulous nonsense on there. On Monday we were happy with the Supreme Court declining to revisit the landmark same-sex marriage by the SUPER RIDICULOUS Kim Davis, former Kentucky county clerk. And my brothers were posting pictures with everyone flipping off Kim D. including the kids and grandkids, it was all in good fun. Today we heard that the family who owns the San Diego Padres is in the process of selling the team. We of course were up in arms about the Spanos family moving the Chargers to Los Angeles. I started the flipping off photos with this one, of my Iris reminding us we are all still unhappy about the Charggers move. We are hopeful that the Seidler family does right by the Padres and our city.