Photo 5090
Street Art
Today is a Good Day for a Good Day
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
3
1
Maria Stallings-O...
@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
5100
photos
3
followers
9
following
1397% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Louise & Ken
Yes! I'm glad you're finding glimmers! My daughter has been on the "port" & "chemo" route since Easter, so I know the drill! I'm glad to see you looking good; she's doing well also! Time for a NEW Year!
December 28th, 2025
Maria Stallings-Ostrowski
@Weezilou
- Tis year has been a challenge. I received a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis at the end of July and have been fighting like crazy. Fortunately my oncologist is amazing and I am doing really well. I hope you daughter is improving! Medicine is amazing these days. I hope you and Ken are well.
December 28th, 2025
Louise & Ken
@mariaostrowski
I'm shocked to see "lung" cancer! Keep fighting, and I'll keep you in my prayers! Ashley had early-stage breast cancer, but genetic, so in Nov, had a double mastectomy. We're living out of suitcases..her place for a month post surgery, then Christmas in MA with other daughter...home yesterday and driving to SB tomorrow to stay a few more weeks! Heather flew back yesterday, too, & is with her sister, so tomorrow we'll all be together! God blessed us with good families, you and I! Glad to see you and that you've never lost your beautiful demeanor!
December 28th, 2025
