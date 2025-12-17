Previous
Next
Street Art by mariaostrowski
Photo 5090

Street Art

Today is a Good Day for a Good Day
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
January 2025 - YEAR 14 I love telling my story through photographs. Sometimes, it's just the dogs I foster or me and my family and...
1397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Yes! I'm glad you're finding glimmers! My daughter has been on the "port" & "chemo" route since Easter, so I know the drill! I'm glad to see you looking good; she's doing well also! Time for a NEW Year!
December 28th, 2025  
Maria Stallings-Ostrowski
@Weezilou - Tis year has been a challenge. I received a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis at the end of July and have been fighting like crazy. Fortunately my oncologist is amazing and I am doing really well. I hope you daughter is improving! Medicine is amazing these days. I hope you and Ken are well.
December 28th, 2025  
Louise & Ken
@mariaostrowski I'm shocked to see "lung" cancer! Keep fighting, and I'll keep you in my prayers! Ashley had early-stage breast cancer, but genetic, so in Nov, had a double mastectomy. We're living out of suitcases..her place for a month post surgery, then Christmas in MA with other daughter...home yesterday and driving to SB tomorrow to stay a few more weeks! Heather flew back yesterday, too, & is with her sister, so tomorrow we'll all be together! God blessed us with good families, you and I! Glad to see you and that you've never lost your beautiful demeanor!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact