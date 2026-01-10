Previous
Next
College Roomie by mariaostrowski
Photo 5114

College Roomie

My lovely friend Desiree came down from Orange County to take me out for my birthday.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Maria Stallings-O...

ace
@mariaostrowski
January 2026 - YEAR 15 I am more grateful for this New Year than I can even put into words! Looking back on my daily...
1402% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
My college roommate (from when we were in school in MO) lives nearby and anymore, is the only one with whom I regularly stay in touch! This is a darling photo for your collection!
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact