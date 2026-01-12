Previous
College Friends by mariaostrowski
Photo 5116

College Friends

Dinner with Helen, Larissa, and Stephanie. Love these ladies! Friends for 35 years and counting.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Maria Stallings-O...

@mariaostrowski
Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
How nice that you all still live close enough to get together!
January 14th, 2026  
