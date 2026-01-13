Previous
Birthday Surprise by mariaostrowski
Birthday Surprise

Desiree planned a secret sorority sisters reunion for my birthday! Here with Desiree and Jeanette.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

@mariaostrowski
Louise & Ken ace
You all look spectacular, and what a great setting for a birthday event!!!
January 14th, 2026  
