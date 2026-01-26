Previous
Heat Miser by mariaostrowski
Heat Miser

The weather has been so nice here in San Diego. It has been in the 80s and I am enjoying it. This morning after my shower my hair was standing on end and it just made me laugh!! I looked just like the Heat Miser!
26th January 2026

Maria Stallings-O...

ace
@mariaostrowski
January 2026 - YEAR 15 I am more grateful for this New Year than I can even put into words! Looking back on my daily...
