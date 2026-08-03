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With Laurie by mariaostrowski
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With Laurie

Laurie and I met in 1985 as Freshman in High School. We have remained friends since. It was so nice to see her. We catch up each time she visits San Diego each year and when i am in Salt Lake City. Always so great to see her.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Maria Stallings-O...

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@mariaostrowski
January 2026 - YEAR 15 I am more grateful for this New Year than I can even put into words! Looking back on my daily...
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