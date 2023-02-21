Previous
Start of the morning by mariemanaghan
66 / 365

Start of the morning

Yesterday was 60 degrees and this morning was 🥶 brrr
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Marie Managhan

@mariemanaghan
I enjoy taking pictures of our family, friends and nature. I want to learn how to use the manual mode on my camera too.
18% complete

