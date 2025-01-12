Previous
Lake has ice skaters on it. by mariemanaghan
5 / 365

Lake has ice skaters on it.

Ice skaters out on the lake. Beautiful day for it.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Marie Managhan

@mariemanaghan
I enjoy taking pictures of our family, friends and nature. I want to learn how to use the manual mode on my camera too.
