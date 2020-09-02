Previous
Walk in the heatherfields by marijbar
Photo 859

Walk in the heatherfields

The heather turns the dunes of Schoorl, in the north of Holland all purple in august
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Marij

@marijbar
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this wonderful sight.
September 3rd, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a beautiful capture.
September 3rd, 2020  
