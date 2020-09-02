Sign up
Photo 859
Walk in the heatherfields
The heather turns the dunes of Schoorl, in the north of Holland all purple in august
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Marij
@marijbar
Christmas 2016, seemed like a good moment to start the 365project. I hope to learn a lot and find new inspiration from other...
Tags
nature
,
heather
,
dunes
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this wonderful sight.
September 3rd, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a beautiful capture.
September 3rd, 2020
