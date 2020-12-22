Previous
watercolor Christmas carts by marijbar
Photo 911

watercolor Christmas carts

Every year I make a watercolor Christmas cart for my best friends
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Marij

@marijbar
Christmas 2016, seemed like a good moment to start the 365project. I hope to learn a lot and find new inspiration from other...
249% complete

Diana ace
They are gorgeous, how talented and creative you are. Lucky friends.
December 22nd, 2020  
Marij
thank you
December 22nd, 2020  
