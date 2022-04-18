Sign up
Photo 1045
spring
in my village
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
1
0
Marij
@marijbar
2016, I started my membership. 2021, april, learned a lot and each visit was a joy. My camera now is Lumix DMC-FZ1000. I love...
1045
photos
17
followers
18
following
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
15th April 2022 4:58pm
Tags
nature
,
spring
Diana
ace
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful scene, so fitting for Easter.
April 18th, 2022
