Photo 1078
Snowdrops
background is my computersceen, extra light from lightcube
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Marij
@marijbar
2016, I started my membership. 2021, april, learned a lot and each visit was a joy. My camera now is Lumix DMC-FZ1000. I love...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
winter
,
snowdrops
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up!
February 21st, 2023
