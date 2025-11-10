Previous
Next
Autumn in The Netherlands by marijbar
5 / 365

Autumn in The Netherlands

A beautiful day for a walk in "De Lage Vuursche", I like the colours, the light and the leaves falling from the trees.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Marij

@marijbar
2016, I started my membership. 2021, april, learned a lot and each visit was a joy. My camera now is Lumix DMC-FZ1000. I love...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact