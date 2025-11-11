Previous
Autumn in Holland by marijbar
Autumn in Holland

Walk in "Lage Vuursche", Holland. It was raining leaves.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Marij

@marijbar
2016, I started my membership. 2021, april, learned a lot and each visit was a joy. My camera now is Lumix DMC-FZ1000. I love...
