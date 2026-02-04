lucy by marina_bayle
lucy

day 1, this is my new cat! she came up to my window several weeks ago, so we took her to the vet, she's healthy and didn't have a collar or microchip, so nano has a new sister now
marina bayle

@marina_bayle
