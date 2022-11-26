Sign up
3 / 365
Boats
Old rowing boats near lake
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
marius popa
@mariuspopa365
I'm a professional photographer from Romania and 365 project is about shooting one year monocrom with my phone SOOC (straight out of camera). Maybe few...
1
2
3
Tags
b&w
,
boat
,
lake
,
sooc
,
rowing
,
romania
,
transylvania
,
dinghy
,
woodenboat
