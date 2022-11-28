Sign up
5 / 365
Cluj
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
marius popa
@mariuspopa365
I'm a professional photographer from Romania and 365 project is about shooting one year monocrom with my phone SOOC (straight out of camera). Maybe few...
5
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
28th November 2022 8:59am
road
b&w
street
city
sooc
monochrome
romania
