8 / 365
Victor
My son drawing
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
marius popa
@mariuspopa365
I'm a professional photographer from Romania and 365 project is about shooting one year monocrom with my phone SOOC (straight out of camera). Maybe few...
4
4
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
1st December 2022 10:13am
b&w
,
studio
,
art
,
sooc
,
drawing
,
young
,
son
,
learning
,
monochrome
