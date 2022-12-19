Previous
Next
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town by mariuspopa365
26 / 365

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

marius popa

@mariuspopa365
I'm a professional photographer from Romania and 365 project is about shooting one year monocrom with my phone SOOC (straight out of camera). Maybe few...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Cute pic
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise