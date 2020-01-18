Previous
Next
My Camera by marjorie
1 / 365

My Camera

While the photo was taken with my phone, I hope to use and learn more about my Nikon. It is several years old, but I liked the pictures I used to take with it. I need an easy way to upload the photos from the camera to my photo library.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Marjorie Paulson

@marjorie
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise