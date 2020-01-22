Previous
Rugged beach in June by marjorie
Rugged beach in June

I just ordered some photos for an old frame - we needed something that reminds us of warmer weather. This is the coast of California when we were on our honeymoon.
22nd January 2020

Marjorie Paulson

@marjorie
