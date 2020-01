Robbers Cave

We had a private family tour of local Robbers Cave. Naturally formed near Salt Creek, the cave was used by native Americans and subsequently by settlers who dug out up to 5000 more feet of meandering cave. Throughout the decades, it has been used as a brothel, a dance hall, a concert venue (Sha Na Na), a high school hang out, a daycare (yes indeed), a college spring game football postgame event, and who knows what else!