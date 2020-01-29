Previous
More Snow by marjorie
12 / 365

More Snow

I would welcome the snow if it came in amounts above 4 inches. Other than that, I don’t see the point. But it is pretty!
29th January 2020

Marjorie Paulson

@marjorie
