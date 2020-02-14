Previous
Valentines Day by marjorie
Valentines Day

With Kevin out of town, Eliza at the movies, Ben at a friend’s house, and Miko away at training, it’s just me and Phoenix the cat. A warm grain bowl, a glass of wine, and “Parks and Rec” on Netflix. That’s how I roll on Valentines Day.
