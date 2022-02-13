Previous
Just Landed! by markandlinda
Just Landed!

The Canada Geese are starting to return to our lagoon. They stop over every year to nest and raise their gosling's.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
Terri ace
Perfect capture! It's funny but these guys almost never go in our lagoon. Maybe...once in a blue moon. Same for the swans. Love the detail on this!
February 14th, 2022  
