36 / 365
Just Landed!
The Canada Geese are starting to return to our lagoon. They stop over every year to nest and raise their gosling's.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
MarkandLinda
@markandlinda
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2022
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
Taken
13th February 2022 1:17pm
Tags
geese
Terri
ace
Perfect capture! It's funny but these guys almost never go in our lagoon. Maybe...once in a blue moon. Same for the swans. Love the detail on this!
February 14th, 2022
