Previous
Next
New Duck Finds - A Green Winged Teal & A Cinnamon Teal by markandlinda
41 / 365

New Duck Finds - A Green Winged Teal & A Cinnamon Teal

Today my friend and I visited a local Wildlife Refuge Pond with our cameras in hand and came across these two beautiful ducks. It's always fun to discover new wildlife so close to home.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

MarkandLinda

ace
@markandlinda
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise