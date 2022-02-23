Previous
They're Back. . .Two Great-Horned Owls by markandlinda
They're Back. . .Two Great-Horned Owls

Two owls were sitting in our tree. One flew out to our roof to keep a watchful eye on us.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

MarkandLinda

ace
@markandlinda
Photo Details

*lynn ace
Fabulous shots!
February 24th, 2022  
