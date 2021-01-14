Sign up
Photo 440
St. Mary's Church in Nicasio, CA
We needed a change of scenery today and drove through this tiny rural town in our area. This church was established in 1867.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
440
photos
8
followers
8
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th January 2021 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
nicasio
