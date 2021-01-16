Previous
A White-Tailed Kite Harassing a Red Tailed Hawk

We caught these two birds of prey in action ... the kite making many attempts to scare off the hawk. Quite a sight!
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

MarkandLinda

