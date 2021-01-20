Sign up
Photo 446
Elephant Seal Pupping Season at Pt. Reyes Seashore
Like so many female elephant seals during this season, this mother in the center of the picture just gave birth to two pups. Quite a site to see with so much new life on the beach.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
446
photos
9
followers
9
following
elephant
,
seals
