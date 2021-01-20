Previous
Next
Elephant Seal Pupping Season at Pt. Reyes Seashore by markandlinda
Photo 446

Elephant Seal Pupping Season at Pt. Reyes Seashore

Like so many female elephant seals during this season, this mother in the center of the picture just gave birth to two pups. Quite a site to see with so much new life on the beach.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

MarkandLinda

ace
@markandlinda
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise