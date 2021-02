Busy Bird Day!

This afternoon the sun came out and so did the birds! Our first visiter was a Wilson's Warbler. Such a bright yellow bird, but hard to capture as they don't stay still very long. Next to the Warbler is a common male House Finch and the bottom two are a pair of Bluebirds. The male is on the right and female is on the left. So fun seeing all of them, it seemed like a spring day!