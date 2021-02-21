Previous
This Handsome Guy is Keeping an Eye Out for Lunch by markandlinda
Photo 478

This Handsome Guy is Keeping an Eye Out for Lunch

While out today we came across this beautiful Red Shouldered Hawk. He kept his eye on us as we went by!
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

MarkandLinda

ace
@markandlinda
Terri ace
What an absolutely gorgeous shot of this guy! Detail is amazing! Fav! Could this be what was on our dock?
February 22nd, 2021  
